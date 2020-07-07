Horton, Sharon

Sharon Kay Horton, age 68, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1952, to the late Norbert and Bernadine (Brincks) Rust in Carroll, Iowa. Sharon fought a courageous three year medical battle with her grandchildren at the heart of her soul, pushing her to keep fighting every day. Sharon was always the first to give a hug, sometimes even to complete strangers. Sharon was known to bring light into the room. Her kindness was above the rest with acceptance and the ability to see good in every person. Some of her favorite activities were family camping trips and her trips to Carroll. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by siblings, Jolene Stork and Jerry Rust; brother-in-law, Andy Steinbach. She is survived by her husband, Rick Horton; children, Autumn Horton, Justin Horton (Kris), Moriah Bees (Dylan), Alyssa Davis (Duane), Nigel Horton (Rachel), Erin Horton (Liz); 14 grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Steinbach and Dave Rust; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service is Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family. Due to Covid-19, the family requests guests follow social distancing and consideration to wear a mask.
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
