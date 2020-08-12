Hoyne, Wendy

Wendy Joan Hoyne, age 57, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a wonderful and fulfilling life. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Good Earth State Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Dougherty Hospice House or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD has been entrusted with arrangements.
