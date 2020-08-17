Ives, Jean Alice

Jean Alice Ives, age 95, died August 7, 2020, in Youngtown, Ariz.
Jean was born on December 24, 1924, to Albin and Johanna (Gundram) Larson. She was a 1943 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel Vernon Ives, in 1998; sons, Daniel Vernon Ives, Jr., Brian Paul Ives; and brother, John Lawrence Larson.
She is survived by her sister, Lorraine O’Hara, of Marinette, Wis.; sons, Douglas (Janet), of Council Bluffs, Robert (Jean), of Burlington, Iowa, John (Pamella), of Buckeye, Ariz.; daughters, Diane Johnson (Joseph), of Buckeye, Ariz., and Gloria Gall, of Galmey, Mo.; 14 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family present, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Masks and social distancing are required by family. Graveside service and burial will be held in Cedar Lawn Cemetery at 11 a.m., on Monday, for family only. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.