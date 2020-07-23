Jacobs, Katie
Jacobs, Katie

Katie G. Jacobs, age 96, passed away July 22, 2020, at Risen Son. Katie was born in Council Bluffs, on August 5, 1923, to the late Fritz and Sophie (Winkelmann) Jacobs and attended Abraham Lincoln High School. She loved her farm and kept mowing until the age of 89. She acquired shingles, which began her battle. She fought hard, and battled the Corona Virus but ultimately her body and soul wore out. Katie was extremely talented in her handiwork of tatting, crocheting and sewing. She would say "How can I ever repay you." we told her that's what family is for, to help one another. Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Sophie Jacobs; sisters, Martha Jacobs and Margaret Bussey and husband Walt; uncle, Heimie Winkelmann, and Cody Bergantzel. She and sister Martha never married and continued to live on the farm on Gifford Road. She leaves behind her beloved nephew, Walt (Cindy) Bussey and family, Sean, Wally (Becky) Bussey, Courtney (Dan) Lohrenz, Ava and Ella Bussey, Emry and Grayson Lohrenz; niece, Deanna Bergantzel and family, Chris (Bob) Hayes, Nathan and Lexus, Kandi (Scott) Snipes, Bill Bergantzel, Ally Snipes, Payton (Erran) Holtz; many friends. Many friends and family came to celebrate her 90th birthday but due to COVID-19 we say goodbye so differently. Open visitation, Friday, 12 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home. Graveside service, Saturday, 1 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the funeral home for cortege to Memorial Park.

Jacobs, Katie
Jacobs, Katie
Service information

Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
12:00PM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Jul 25
Graveside Service
Saturday, July 25, 2020
1:00PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
1350 E. Pierce Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
