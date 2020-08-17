You have permission to edit this article.
Jastorff, Shirley
Jastorff, Shirley

  • Updated
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory

Shirley Anne Jastorff, age 87, passed away on August 13, 2020, in Council Bluffs.

She was born in Highmore, S.D., on September 14, 1932, to the late Charles and Mary Grover.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; and daughter-in-law, Nora.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Rodney Jastorff and Craig Jastorff and his wife, Robin.

Memorial service will be on Monday, August 24th, at 6 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family has requested that everyone attending the funeral please wear a mask. Interment will be in the National Cemetery, in Sturgis, S.D. Memorials are suggested to Mohm's Place - New Visions Homeless Services.

Service information

Aug 24
Memorial Service
Monday, August 24, 2020
6:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
