Jastorff, Shirley

Shirley Anne Jastorff, age 87, passed away on August 13, 2020, in Council Bluffs.
She was born in Highmore, S.D., on September 14, 1932, to the late Charles and Mary Grover.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; and daughter-in-law, Nora.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Rodney Jastorff and Craig Jastorff and his wife, Robin.
Memorial service will be on Monday, August 24th, at 6 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family has requested that everyone attending the funeral please wear a mask. Interment will be in the National Cemetery, in Sturgis, S.D. Memorials are suggested to Mohm's Place - New Visions Homeless Services.
