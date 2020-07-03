Jefferis, Katherine

Katherine Louise Jefferis (nee' Barrier) died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1986 along with her twin brother, Craig, to Steven and Penelope Barrier. Katie was quiet and shy, and in possession of a droll sense of humor and a sweet and gentle nature. She was the devoted wife of Keith and an amazing mother to Gavin, Everett, Ivan and Violet. Katie graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2004. She played club softball and enjoyed her art classes as well as working at Schierbrock's Grocery, in Neola, Iowa. After high school, Katie went to work for Hampton Inn at Ameristar where she met Keith Jefferis. Their first son, Gavin, was born in 2010 and they married on September 29, 2012. Soon, Gavin was followed by Everett in 2013, Ivan in 2016, and Violet in 2019. Her children were the joy of her life and she was a kind and gentle mother who loved to do things like taking the kids to the zoo and for bike rides and walks. Katie loved music, reading, shopping, movies and spending time with family and friends. She and Keith attended concerts of their favorite bands whenever they could and they shared a love of horror films. Her favorite color was purple and she loved stars, sugar skulls, and The Wizard of Oz. At the time of her passing, Katie was employed by Courtyard by Marriott, in Bellevue, Neb., where she counted her co-workers among her closest friends. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Joann Barrier and Robert and Mary Burbridge; father-in-law, Kenny Jefferis; and niece, Lena Katherine Blakely. Katie is survived by her husband, Keith; her children, Gavin, Everett, Ivan and Violet; parents, Steven and Penny Barrier; in-laws, Jeannine Steinspring and Jim; sisters, Stephanie Newell (Jay), Stacie Whitmer, Megan Blakely and Kari Franks (Corey); twin brother, Craig; brother-in-law, Matt (Sarah) Jefferis; brother-in-law, Mike Blakely; and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 6th, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Breezy Lodge at Arrowhead Lake, in Neola. Katie and Keith were married at Breezy Lodge and she loved spending time at the lake. Memorials can be directed to the family and the family requests if you can, to please wear purple in Katie's honor.
Service information
3:00PM-7:00PM
29357 310th Street
Neola, Iowa 51559
