Jefferson, William

William (Bill) D. Jefferson, age 88, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born April 13, 1932, to the late Paul E. and Mildred (Linden) Jefferson. He married Sally (Kinsen) on September 9, 1952 and the couple enjoyed 43 years of marriage to which two sons were born. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force then came home in 1957 and started his career at Sears. He retired 35 years later to pursue more important things, his hobbies and his love for the outdoors. Bill knew many people through work, hobbies, friends and family, no matter where he went there was always somebody he knew. He will be missed. He is preceded in death by wife, Sally; son, Terry; special friend, Goldie Jorgensen. Survived by son, Mark (Teresa); brother, Parnell; sister, Paula (John) Hansen; granddaughter, Heather (Zack) Mann; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Felicia and Mike; great-great grandchildren, Melody and Makoda. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Service information
1:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
5:00PM-7:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
