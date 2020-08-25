 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jensen, Marguerite (Peg_
0 entries

Jensen, Marguerite (Peg_

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Marguerite (Peg) Jensen, born November 7, 1918 and passed away August 23, 2020. Peg is preceded in death by husband, N. Clyde (Mike) Jensen; son, Michael David Jensen, and daughter, Susan Linda Parker. Survivors include sister, Evelyn Matuski, Des Moines, Iowa; three grandsons David (Megan) Jensen, Valley, NE; Eddie Parker, Lawrence, KS; James Parker, Oklahoma City, OK; son in law Steve Parker, Emporia, KS; three great-grandchildren, Jack Jensen, Frances Parker, Winslow Parker, numerous nieces and nephews. Peg and her husband Mike owned and operated Jensen Greenhouses in Council Bluffs for over 50 years. Peg taught herself how to handle the books and payroll, transplanted seedings and all other work necessary to help run a successful business. She was a long-time member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, and taught Sunday school there for years. Private family visitation and funeral will take place on Friday at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. You can view funeral service via livestream at 12-noon Friday on the Cutler-O'Neill website. To view click on Marguerites obituary. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the church preferred.

+1 
Jensen, Marguerite (Peg_
+1 
Jensen, Marguerite (Peg_
To plant a tree in memory of Marguerite Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert