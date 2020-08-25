Jensen, Marguerite (Peg_

Marguerite (Peg) Jensen, born November 7, 1918 and passed away August 23, 2020. Peg is preceded in death by husband, N. Clyde (Mike) Jensen; son, Michael David Jensen, and daughter, Susan Linda Parker. Survivors include sister, Evelyn Matuski, Des Moines, Iowa; three grandsons David (Megan) Jensen, Valley, NE; Eddie Parker, Lawrence, KS; James Parker, Oklahoma City, OK; son in law Steve Parker, Emporia, KS; three great-grandchildren, Jack Jensen, Frances Parker, Winslow Parker, numerous nieces and nephews. Peg and her husband Mike owned and operated Jensen Greenhouses in Council Bluffs for over 50 years. Peg taught herself how to handle the books and payroll, transplanted seedings and all other work necessary to help run a successful business. She was a long-time member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, and taught Sunday school there for years. Private family visitation and funeral will take place on Friday at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. You can view funeral service via livestream at 12-noon Friday on the Cutler-O'Neill website. To view click on Marguerites obituary. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the church preferred.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.