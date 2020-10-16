Joann M. Hopp

Joann was famous for opening up her “magic fridge” and concocting meals for 8 or 12 or whoever was on hand. Her simple, straightforward Italian recipes, taught to her by her mother and paternal grandmother, were loved by multi-generations. Children and grandchildren alike know and can reproduce the recipes that she only kept in her head. She wrote three family cookbooks related to baking and Italian cooking, each one of them a treasure.

Discovering painting later in life, she developed a real talent, entering her work in art contests. Her art pieces are of places she has visited or nature that she loved. She made sure that she painted something for each of her grandchildren to keep. Her work was lovingly displayed throughout her home, always the gathering place for her large family. Joann was also an accomplished seamstress, sewing throughout her life for herself and her children.

Although she had many friends in the community, the people closest to her have always been family. Countless impromptu get-togethers were hatched at a moment’s notice, always assumed to be at “Grandma’s” house. She was incredibly proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – ever eager to find out the latest information and accomplishments and always ready to share the latest family news. She was truly the glue that held her precious family together.