Johnston, Maxine

Maxine Hazel Johnston, age 96, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 17, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village, where she has lived for the last 10 plus years. A native of Russell Springs, Kan., Maxine was born November 11, 1923, to the late Mark and Leila (Jordan) Teague. She worked as the office manager for over 30 years at the Kirkham Michael Civil Engineering Firm, in Omaha, Neb. She is preceded in death by husband, Warren; son, Michael; sister, Helen Christiansen; and brother, Keith Teague. Survivors include daughter, Judith Sieburg; daughter-in-law, Donna Johnston, both of Omaha; grandchildren, Mark (Jenny) Bohn, of Omaha, Andrea (Brandon) Bohn, of Texas, Alicia Johnston, of Omaha, Richard (Gina) Norville, of Bellevue, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Ryan, Lexie, Meghan, Sadie, Nicole, Brittany and Blake; many other family members. Visitation, Tuesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Livestream funeral will be on at 10:20 a.m., on the Cutler-O'Neill website, simply go to Maxine's obituary. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery, followed by a box lunch at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family has suggested memorials to Risen Son.

