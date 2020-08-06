Jones, Robert

Robert Lynn Jones, age 70, passed away August 4, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Bob was born May 23, 1950, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Bob attended St. Francis Grade School and St. Albert High School. He worked many years at Union Pacific Railroad where he happily retired from. Bob enjoyed cooking, fishing, card playing, casino, and most of all, making people smile. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Helen, brothers James and Thomas, and sister Judy. He is survived by sisters Ellen Ruby, Janet (Gary) Olsen, brother John (Pam) Jones, and many extended family members. Bob will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, with a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, family has asked memorials be directed to Nebraska Humane Society and Midlands Humane Society.
