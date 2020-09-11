 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kahl, Barbara
0 entries

Kahl, Barbara

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Barbara Kahl, 90, of Glenwood, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Glen Haven Village. Private graveside services will be held at the Mineola Cemetery in Mineola, IA with Pastor Luke Kuenzli officiating. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood is caring for Barbara and her family. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Oak Township Vol. Fire Department or St. John Lutheran Church of Mineola, IA. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Darrell "Keith" Meyer; sister, Maxine Gibbs. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Nancy Kahl and Kelly Crouch and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Melissa Loghry and her husband Kenny, Michelle Thompson and her husband Sean and Meghan Crouch; 4 great grandchildren with another great grandchild expected next month; other relatives and a host of friends.

Kahl, Barbara

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert