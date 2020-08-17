Kalasek, Darryl

Darryl Dean Kalasek, age 79, passed away on August 8, 2020.
He was born on January 27, 1941, to the late Frank and Emogene (Palmer) Kalasek, in Bellevue, Neb. Darryl retired from Union Pacific Railroad as a systems analyst.
In addition to his parents, Darryl was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanora.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Pierson (Steve); son, Douglas Kalasek; grandchildren, Nicole Thompson (Tim) and Brandy Matney (Drew); great-grandchildren, Saylor Thompson and Lincoln Thompson; special cousin, Larry Fredriksen (Shirley); a host of other relatives and friends.
Per Darryl’s wishes, he has been cremated and there will be no services. Memorials may be directed to the family.
