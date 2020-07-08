Clifford Lee Kathol Clifford Lee Kathol, 72, of Lenexa, Kan., died Monday, July 6, 2020. Rosary will be at 5 p.m., with visitation till 7 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd Lenexa. Condolences may be left at the Porter Funeral Home website www.porterfuneralhome.com.
