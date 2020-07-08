Kathol, Clifford
0 entries

Kathol, Clifford

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Clifford Lee Kathol Clifford Lee Kathol, 72, of Lenexa, Kan., died Monday, July 6, 2020. Rosary will be at 5 p.m., with visitation till 7 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd Lenexa. Condolences may be left at the Porter Funeral Home website www.porterfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Kathol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News