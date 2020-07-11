Keim, Verla

Verla M. Keim, was born on July 12, 1935, in rural Shelby County, Iowa, to Joe and Opal Schleimer. She fell in love and married Harold after just siix months of dating, in December of 1967. She loved raising their three children and doted on the dog she never wanted, Chester. Verla lived in Council Bluffs, where she worked as a library associate at Thomas Jefferson High School. She enjoyed traveling on family vacations to Colorado and later joining bus tours with new and old friends. She had the gift of gab, loved to share stories and baked the best chocolate chip cookies! She was so loved and will be missed by so many. Verla was preceded in death by husband, Harold; son-in-law, Michael Holcomb; brothers-in-law, Rich Miller and Larry Keim. She is survived by children, Laura Holcomb, James Keim and Lisa (Adam) Blecha; grandchildren, Jared, Victoria and Abygail Holcomb, Joseph, Ava and Mila Blecha; sister, Bonnie Miller; nephew, Ron Miller. Services, Tuesday, 10 a.m., at the Broadway Methodist Church. Interment, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill Bayliss Park Chapel.
