King, Duanna

Duanna M. King, age 73, died August 17, 2020. She was born in Patuxent River, Maryland, on February 8, 1947, to the late Duane and Doris (Eley) King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Cowger. Duanna is survived by her daughter, Robin Harris (Matt); grandson, Alexander King; siblings, Stephen King (Nancy), Mary Ellen Stevens (Mike), Elizabeth King, Kimberly Montz (Kim); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday August 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cortege will leave the funeral home at 2 p.m., for a graveside service in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
Service information
2:15PM
1350 East Pierce Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
1:00PM-2:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
