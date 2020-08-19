You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
King, Duanna
0 entries

King, Duanna

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Duanna M. King, age 73, died August 17, 2020. She was born in Patuxent River, Maryland, on February 8, 1947, to the late Duane and Doris (Eley) King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Cowger. Duanna is survived by her daughter, Robin Harris (Matt); grandson, Alexander King; siblings, Stephen King (Nancy), Mary Ellen Stevens (Mike), Elizabeth King, Kimberly Montz (Kim); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday August 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cortege will leave the funeral home at 2 p.m., for a graveside service in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

King, Duanna
To send flowers to the family of Duanna King, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 21
Graveside Service
Friday, August 21, 2020
2:15PM
Cedar Lawn Cemetery
1350 East Pierce Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert