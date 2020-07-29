Kizzier, Alyce Ann

Alyce Ann D. Kizzier, age 84, passed away July 26, 2020, at Edgewater Senior Living Center, in West Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on December 16, 1935, to the late Edgar and Mildred Franke, of Council Bluffs, and married Kenneth F. Kizzier in 1965. She is preceded in death by husband, Ken; her mother and father; and sister, Doris. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Craig Dencklau, of Ankeny, Iowa, Kendra and Edward O'Neill, of West Des Moines; her granddaughters, Miranda and Jordyn Dencklau, of Ankeny; and sister and brother-in-law, Doreen and Don Duffy; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31st, at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Aaron Simons, at the Plumer Settlement Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Heart Association or the International Essential Tremor Association.
