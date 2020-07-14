Kline, Kenneth

Kenneth Morris Kline, age 91, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home, in rural Missouri Valley, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, William H. and Minnie Wohlers; his son-in-law, Wayne Huebner; infant sister, Alva; brother and wife, Ithiel (Everyle) Kline; brothers-in-law and wives, Dick Wohlers, Everette (Juanita) Wohlers, Johnny (Gladys) Wohlers, Leonard Wohlers, Willy (Audrey) Wohlers; and sisters-in-law and their husbands, Dorothy (Clarence) Wager and Helen (Ed "Tibby") Cavanaugh. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 70 years, Phyllis; daughters, Marlene Huebner and Kathleen (Gary) Carrigan, both of Neola, Iowa; sons, Lynn (Denise) Kline, of Logan, Iowa, and Kenneth (Mara) Kline, of Missouri Valley; 13 grandchildren and their spouses; 23 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Hennessey Funeral Home, in Missouri Valley. Private family funeral service will take place at First Lutheran Church, in Missouri Valley. Memorials can be directed to First Lutheran Church or Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.