Joyce F. Knapp age 92, Council Bluffs, passed away August 26, 2020, in Omaha. Joyce was born, January 27, 1928, in Wembley England and was united in marriage to Ted E. Knapp. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Ted E. Knapp in 2011, and son, Ted W. Knapp in 2014. Survivors include granddaughters, Michelle (Guemba) Katawara, Omaha, Sarah Knapp (Matthew Kolhof); great-grandchildren, Nina Knapp, Jayden and Max Katawara, Kyden, Kaysin and Alizeya Kolhof; daughter-in-law, Cherlyn Knapp of Council Bluffs. Visitation Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service Monday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill reception Center.
