Kreft, Melody

Melody K. Kreft, age 58, died August 8, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on September 8, 1961. Melody was the longtime attendant at the Iowa Welcome Center near Underwood. Melody is survived by her daughter, Megan Kreft (Jason Wanning); parents, Wayne and Colleen Kreft; siblings, Leigh Ann VanOutry (Steven), Tammy Jo McGinn (Jeff Swanson), Matt Kreft (Michelle) and Michael Kreft; grandchildren, Jackson and Erik; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday August 11, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Private family graveside on Wednesday at Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
