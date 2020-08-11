Kudron, LaVon (Brockman)

LaVon Martha (Brock man) Kudron, age 93, of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Macedonia, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Risen Son Christian Village. LaVon was born September 3, 1926, in Albion, Neb., the daughter of Edward Frederick and Gretchen Alice (Behrens) Brockman. She attended school in Albion, Neb. LaVon was united in marriage to Clarence Kudron on June 1, 1947 in Tarnov, Neb. They lived in Albion and Springfield, Neb., before moving to southwest Iowa. LaVon lived in many communities including Sidney, Hastings, Henderson, and Emerson before moving to Carson in the 1980's. She eventually moved to Macedonia, Iowa where she lived until 2018 when she moved to assisted living in Council Bluffs. Over the years, LaVon worked for the egg plant in Malvern, HyVee in Red Oak, Henderson and Nishna Valley Schools driving a bus, Great Plains Packing in Council Bluffs, Control Data in Omaha, and retired from Walmart in Council Bluffs in 1999. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Altar Society in Imogene, Iowa and the American Legion Auxiliary in Carson, Iowa. Her hobbies include ceramics, reading, and sports, especially watching her grandkids and great grandkids. Her favorite was baseball and she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband: Clarence; sisters: Marie Cardinal, Elfrieda Rohrberg, Helen Neighbors, and infant Emma Brockman; and brothers: Otto Brockman and John Brockman. Survivors include her children: Michael Kudron and wife Cheryle of San Diego, Calif.; George Kudron and friend Lynda of Carter Lake, Iowa; Phillip Kudron and wife Vicki of Emerson, Iowa; Mary Henderson and husband Charles of Macedonia, Iowa; and Jo Owens of Macedonia, Iowa; grandchildren: Tricia Freeman and husband Jerry of Papillion, Neb.; Pat Kudron and fiancé Marilyn Waymire of Columbus, Neb.; Millie Cappen and husband Lee of Murrieta, Calif.; Carrie Laumann and husband Scott of Farragut, Iowa; and Jennifer Willey and husband Tyler of Edmond, Okla.; great-grandchild ren: Reagan, Garrett, Halla, Lyle, Jasmine, Nathan, Amanda, Danica, Makenna, Kandra, Ethan, and Jacob; sisters-in-law: Rose Ann Albracht and husband Jim of Columbus, Neb.; Verleen Rinkol and husband Bennie of Genoa, Neb.; Delores Valasek of Columbus, Neb.; and Mary Ann Thompson of Carmel, Ind; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene, Iowa. Rosary will be held 6 p.m, Monday, August 10, 2020, at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene with visitation with the family to follow until 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Imogene. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
