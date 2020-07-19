Kuper, David

David Herbert Kuper, M.D., age 79, passed away July 15, 2020. He was born in Omaha, Neb., on September 30, 1940, to the late Herbert and Marie (Bay) Kuper. He was raised in Columbus, Neb., and graduated from Columbus High School. He then went on to Hastings College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he received his medical degree. He was a urologist, practicing in Council Bluffs from 1973 to 2006. He was dedicated to the community and the hospitals he worked for, serving on many boards. He served two years as a physician in the United States Navy. He was a lifelong Husker fan and enjoyed jazz music, time at the lake with family and friends, taking walks, discovering new restaurants, and dancing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane M. Kuper; and son, Ryan D. Kuper. He is survived by his wife, Lea (Schriefer) Kuper; daughter, Leigh Anne Koehler and her husband Dave; stepdaughters, Sierra Goetz and her husband Mark, Serena Bridges and her husband Jerome Thomas; step-son, Chris Cue; daughter-in-law, Michelle Kuper; grandchildren, Meredith, Kennedy, Isaac, Lincoln, Regan, Alaethia, Zoe, Trinity, and Charity; sisters, Karlyn Carson and her husband Richard, Marcia Yochum and her husband David; and a host of other family and friends. In memory of David as a doctor, we ask everyone to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In honor of his patriotism, the family will be wearing red, white, and blue for the service and would like everyone to do the same if you are able. Visitation is Monday, July 20, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.,, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Omaha National Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
11:30AM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
