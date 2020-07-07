Beverly A. Larsen Beverly A. Larsen, 80, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away on July 2, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha, Neb. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City is in charge of arrangements.
