Roger Lynn Lauver, aged 68, passed away on September 10, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1952 to the late Eugene and Dolores (Rogers) Lauver. Roger was an avid fisherman. He loved his grandkids who meant the world to him. He was preceded in death by one grandchild. He is survived by his wife Michelle Lauver; children, Jennifer Noble (Art), Jill Hensley (Keith), and Rebecca Locke (Brian); seven grandchildren; brother, Craig Lauver; and sister, Kim Kolhof (Lauver). There will be no public services.
