Harold Duane Lee, age 79, of Spickard, Mo., passed away June 26, 2020, at his residence. Harold was born December 29, 1940, in Council Bluffs, to Roy and Wyona (Neve) Lee. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. On June 10, 1962, he was united in marriage to Betty Jane Kelley in Greenfield, Iowa. Harold served in the U.S. Navy for 14 years, and retired as Radioman Chief Petty Officer. He then worked for B&W Construction as an office manager. He enjoyed being with family, seeing his grandchildren and watching his son's stock car racing. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Penny Lee and Barbara Joslin; brother, Robert Lee. Surviving relatives include wife, Betty; daughters, Penny Atteberry (Russell), of Faucett, Mo., and Kelly Moscato (Larry), of Council Bluffs; sons, Shawn Lee, of Ketchikan, Ark., and Michael Lee, of Spickard; sisters, Mary Leek and Jan McCord (Steve), both of Council Bluffs; brothers, David Lee (Patricia) and Roy Lee (Wendy), both of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Alisha and Jason Sawyer, Bo and Jessica Atteberry, Amanda and Chad Mrsny, Daniel Moscato, Clayton and Jennifer Atteberry and Silas Lee; and nine great-grandchildren. Harold is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton, Mo. Memorial donations can be made to any children's foundation.
