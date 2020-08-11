You have permission to edit this article.
Harold Stephen Lefeber, age 88, of Minden, IA, passed away August 10, 2020. He was born October 27, 1931 to the late Peter and Clara (Blum) Lefeber. Harold served in The Korean war in the Army for 3 years, in the Triple Nickel Squadron. Harold married Cleo Mae Leinen in 1953, the couple had 4 children. Harold was a lifelong farmer in the the Minden area, for the past 66 years. He was an active 50 year member of the Minden Legion. Harold is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cleo (Leinen); sister, Kathleen Miller. He is survived by his children, Stephen (Judith) Lefeber, David (Mary) Lefeber, LuAnn (Shawn) Miller, Linda (Jim) Loney; sisters, Verdella (Marlin) Sidebottom and Darlene (Bruce) Bossen; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 , at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10 a.m, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Portsmouth, IA. The family will direct memorials.

Service information

Aug 13
Graveside Service
Thursday, August 13, 2020
10:00AM
St. Marys Cemetery-Portsmouth, IA
-
Portsmouth, IA 51565
Aug 12
Visitation
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
