Levenhagen, Donald

Rev. Donald Edward Levenhagen Rev. Donald Edward Levenhagen, age 85, of Fremont, Neb., passed away April 24, 2020. A Celebration of Don's life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Directed health measures will be followed and masks are suggested. Please direct memorials to The Levenhagen Family, c/o Ludvigsen Mortuary, 1249 East 23rd St., Fremont, Ne 68025. The service will be live streamed at trinityfremont.com/live-service/ beginning at 11 a.m. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.
