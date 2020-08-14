You have permission to edit this article.
Liddick, Kyle
Liddick, Kyle

Kyle Christopher Liddick, age 30, passed away August 13, 2020. Kyle was born in Council Bluffs, IA on November 24, 1989, to Louis and Pamela (Fowler) Liddick. Kyle is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Bernice (Roundtree) Fowler and Ernie D. and Maybel (Green) Liddick; uncles, Ernie Jr, Harvey, Tim, and Roger Liddick. Kyle is survived by his parents; sisters, Jamie (Larry) Voudry and Laura (Chad) Ladehoff; nephews, Dylan Voudry and Kaden Ladehoff; niece, Alyssa Ladehoff; aunt, Beckie (Dave) Schnackenberg. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10 a.m., also at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Camp Munroe Meyer Scholarship Fund in Kyle's honor; Our Savior's Lutheran Church; Our Savior's Lutheran Church Pet and Food Pantry.

Liddick, Kyle
Liddick, Kyle
Liddick, Kyle
Service information

Aug 17
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, August 17, 2020
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Aug 16
Visitation
Sunday, August 16, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
