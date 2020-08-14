Kyle Christopher Liddick, age 30, passed away August 13, 2020. Kyle was born in Council Bluffs, IA on November 24, 1989, to Louis and Pamela (Fowler) Liddick. Kyle is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Bernice (Roundtree) Fowler and Ernie D. and Maybel (Green) Liddick; uncles, Ernie Jr, Harvey, Tim, and Roger Liddick. Kyle is survived by his parents; sisters, Jamie (Larry) Voudry and Laura (Chad) Ladehoff; nephews, Dylan Voudry and Kaden Ladehoff; niece, Alyssa Ladehoff; aunt, Beckie (Dave) Schnackenberg. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10 a.m., also at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Camp Munroe Meyer Scholarship Fund in Kyle's honor; Our Savior's Lutheran Church; Our Savior's Lutheran Church Pet and Food Pantry.
Service information
10:00AM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
3:00PM-5:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
