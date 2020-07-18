Lindsey, Susan

Susan Kay Lindsey, was born September 18, 1960, in Council Bluffs, and passed away July 16, 2020, at her home. Susan was born to mother, Rosalie Bruner, born in Omaha, Neb., and father, David Lindsey, born in Council Bluffs. Susan is survived by her mother, Rosalie Clemens; Jackie and Jerry Mapes; Scott and Michelle Gartin. Visitation, Monday, 10 to 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Family and friends will leave at 11 a.m., for graveside services, at Fairview Cemetery in Council Bluffs. Box lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.
To send flowers to the family of Susan Lindsey , please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 20
Visitation
Monday, July 20, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 20
Graveside Service
Monday, July 20, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Fairview Cemetery-Council Bluffs
Oakland Avenue & Lafayette
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Oakland Avenue & Lafayette
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.