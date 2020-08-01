Lodes, David

You have permission to edit this article.
David G. Lodes, age 90, passed away July 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bess Lodes; his step-father, Henry Schlautman. David is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Lodes; sons, John Lodes, Michael Lodes (Victoria) and Patrick Lodes (Danette); sister, Elsie Cerny; sister-in-law, Mary Wiley (Jim); grandchildren, Angie Austin (Budge), Jennifer Pier (John), Brian Lodes (Nicola), Brett Lodes and Chris Lodes; seven great-grandchildren. The family respectfully requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed by those attending the events. Vigil service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. Visitation will follow until 5 p.m. Private Mass of Christian Burial is at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake Catholic Church. Interment is in Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Carter Lake Public Library.

Service information

Aug 3
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, August 3, 2020
10:00AM
Corpus Christi - Our Lady of Carter Lake
3501 North 9th Street
Carter Lake, IA 51510
Aug 2
Vigil
Sunday, August 2, 2020
3:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Aug 2
Visitation
Sunday, August 2, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
