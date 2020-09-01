Loyd, Grant

Grant Owen Loyd, age 73, of Buffalo, Mo., passed away on August 14, 2020 at Citizen's Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo., after fighting cancer for eight years. He was born in Council Bluffs, to Joseph and Helen Loyd, on January 20, 1947. They preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughters, Jessasmy (Jeff) Johnson of Colorado, Stephanie Loyd (Kris McLean) of Colorado, and Bethany (Kyle) Nelson of Missouri; step-son, Keith Darnell; step-daughter, Janey Darnell of Missouri; 10 grand-children, Megan, Wyatt, Hannah, Elijah, Anthony, Tashyla, Katelyn, Hannah, Aspen, and Cable; sister, Marcia (Ken) Christensen; and nephews, Ryan (Stephanie) Christensen, and Bradley Christensen. For many years Grant was self-employed in the sales and servicing of wood and concrete products throughout the United States. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.