Mackland, Glenda "Toni"
Glenda C. "Toni" Mackland, age 83, died August 23, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1936, to the late Harvey and Viola (Grove) Nelson. Toni graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and retired from the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office. She was a longtime member of Hazel Dell United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Mackland; siblings, Donald Nelson, Clifford Nelson, Gary Nelson and Elizabeth Love. Toni is survived by her children and their spouses, Sherry and Mark Poloncic, Tom and Janet Mackland, Nancy Jo and Keith Hansen; grandchildren, Robyn Davis (Justin), Nikki Clausen (Keith), Chad Mackland (Tina), T.J Mackland (Calise), Kayla Jo Clark (Colton), Anna Hansen (Masen McInnis) and Katie Hansen; great-grand children, Joshua, Delanie Jo, Jack, Cade, Caleb, Carter, Gemma Mae, Thomas, and Theodore; a host of other family and friends. Memorial visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. Remarks by the family at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Hazel Dell United Methodist Church.

Service information

Sep 1
Memorial Visitation
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
