Leonard L. Madsen, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away on July 4, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Leonard was born on January 16, 1928, in Crescent, Iowa, to the late Charles and Gladys (Spittler) Madsen. Leonard served his country in the U.S. Navy, post WWII. Leonard worked as a Monitor for the Laidlaw Transportation Company. Leonard was a member of the Card Club at the Senior Center. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Sharlene in 1996; son, John Madsen; grandson, Richard Marek; brother, Arnold Madsen; sisters, Mildred Mass, Vida Pendgraff, Betty Shadden; special friend, Gladys Herbst. Leonard is survived by son, Tom (Tammy) Madsen, of Missouri Valley; Iowa; daughter, Brenda White, of Council Bluffs; five granddaughters; his 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kim Madsen; brother, Marvin Madsen; sisters, LaDonna Harding, Mona Fae Clark; nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation with family on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service on Friday, at 11 a.m.,, at the funeral home. Burial at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
11:00AM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.