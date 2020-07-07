Malone, Jimmy

Jimmy Dean Malone, age 71, passed away July 3, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1948, to the late Everett and Gladys (Bridges) Malone, in Council Bluffs. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Malone; brothers, Darrell Malone, Kenny Malone and Dave Malone. He is survived by his wife, Lori Malone; daughter, Jeni Schulzkump (Curt); three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 3 p.m., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will take place after the memorial service from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Christian Motorcycle Association and First Christian Church.
Service information
Jul 7
Memorial Service
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
3:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Jul 7
Visitation
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
