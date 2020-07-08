Mann, Jerry
Mann, Jerry

Jerry R. Mann, passed away July 5, 2020, and was born September 4, 1949. Jerry is survived by wife, Evelyn; children, Nancy Erb (J.D.), Eric Carper, Donald Mann (Amber) and David Mann; grandchildren, Jacob, Laura, Ben, Kellen, Deven, Max, Andrew, Desiree (Justin), Lacey (Ryan) and Chelsea (Jason); and great-grandchild, Nate. Visitation following CDC guidelines, Friday, July 10, 2020, from 12:30 to 1 p.m., at the West Center Chapel followed by memorial service, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage.

Mann, Jerry
Mann, Jerry
Mann, Jerry

