Maroney, Joseph

Joseph G. Moroney age 93, passed away August 31, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Joseph was born in Chicago, Ill; on September 21, 1926, and proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was united in marriage to Betty Ann Neujahr on January 15th 1950, and the couple were blessed with seven children. Joe worked for the Wright and Wilhelmy Company in Hardware Sales and is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen; son, Doug in 1987 and beloved wife, Betty in 2016. Joe is survived by his children, Mike, Dave, Teri and Scott all Council Bluffs, Greg and wife Elizabeth, Thornton, CO; Kevin and wife Diana, St. Peter's MO; granddaughters, Lacey Moroney, Soldier, IA; Rachel in Tigard, OR; Ellen in Thornton CO; Joyce Schmidt, sister- in-law, LaVista, NE; daughter-in-law, Deb Kuhlman (Doug's wife); other extended family in California and Florida. Visitation Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Military rites at the grave.
