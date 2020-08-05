Marriott, Timothy

Timothy D. Marriott, age 57, passed away August 3, 2020, due to unknown medical problems. Tim was born on February 9, 1963, in Newport Beach, Calif., and moved to Council Bluffs at the age of 6 weeks old. He was a 1982 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He was a great part of the high school gymnastics team. He was also a competitor for the Council Bluffs gymnastics club as well as a part-time coach. Tim worked at the Omaha World-Herald since the 12th grade and ended his career there as a pressman. Tim is preceded in death by his biological father, Don Marriott; and sister, Roxanne Marriott. Tim is survived by his mother, Jeanne Franklin; step-father, Bill Franklin; sister, Penny Marriott; and nephew, Mitchell Marriott. No services are planned.
