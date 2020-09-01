Martin, Howard

Howard Robert Martin passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Howard was born on March 26, 1942. Howard was the epitome of a kind, caring, and loving husband, father, and friend. Howard leaves behind his wife, Inky Westfall and his wonderful children, Jody Nyquist (Kirby), Brian Martin (Leilani), Angela Horner (Paul), Kevin Martin (Yuki), Neil Westfall, and Jennifer Grathwohl (Patrick)' and his grandchildren, Cole, Caleb, Camille, Josiah, Melea, Gigi, Isaac, Kelsey Christiansen (Tyler), Gabriel, and Liliana, as well as his brother. Leon Martin, and his ex-wife, Sandi Martin. He also leaves behind many friends that will miss him. Private services will be held on September 1, 2020, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials on Howard's behalf can be directed to the Council Bluffs Senior Center / YMCA Healthy Living Center or the Parkinson's Research Foundation.
