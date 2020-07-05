Mauer, Doloris

Doloris M. Mauer, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 30, 2020. She was born August 6, 1927, to the late Oliver and Ella (Danker) Schmidt. She met her husband, Paul Mauer, in high school. Her memory book says she thought he was mean because he pulled the typing chair out from under her and she fell on the floor, but they married on her 20th birthday and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. Her biggest job was as a Mom of five, but she found time to work many years as secretary at First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and the Council Bluffs Opti-Mrs Club and a volunteer at the Council Bluffs Genealogy Society. Her hobbies were quilting, genealogy, solving crosswords and reading. Her memory about children is surviving when she had 3 babies under the age of 3 1/2 . Her thought on grandchildren was the ability to enjoy them, but not being responsible for them. As for great-grandchildren - we know she loved them with all her heart - no responsibility?? In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her sister, Beatrice Briggs; and her twin sister, Doris Ploen. She is survived by her children, Joelle Rose (Gary), Paula Crotty (Duane), Linda Griffin (Jim), Paul Mauer, Jr. (Lynn) and Jim; grandchildren, Jennifer Washburn (Corey), Joanna Sabally (Lamin) and Richard "Rich" Crotty (Bethany); seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and their families. Her wish for family and friends would be that they are safe so there will be no viewing or service. Interment is in the Ridgewood Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to St. John's United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
