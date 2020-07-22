Mauer, Raymond

Raymond Calvin Mauer, age 98 , passed away on July 20, 2020. He was born on the family farm near Minden, Iowa, on May 25, 1922, to the late Clarence L. and Margaretha Duerr Mauer. After graduating from Minden High School in 1939, he worked on the family farm for two years taking night school at Frye Aircraft, in Omaha, Neb., for sheet metal training. In November of 1941 he went to Inglewood, Calif., to work at the North American Aviation plant on B25's. He returned to Omaha to register for the draft. He worked at the Martin Bomber Plant on B26's until he was drafted. He was inducted into the Army Air Corps in World War II on December 29, 1942 at age 20. He served for two years, nine months and 13 days. Over half of his tour was overseas as a teletype maintenance person for the 8th Air Force. He was discharged on October 11, 1945. He married Mary "Betty" Armstrong on July 7, 1945, while home on leave. They had been engaged for three years. After his discharge, Ray worked in Omaha at Jubilee as a shipping clerk for three years. They moved to Neola, Iowa, so that he could help his father-in-law with his seed and fertilizer business. After his father-in-law passed away, he worked for Standard Oil as a Sales and Delivery Commission agent for 25 years. He also drove the school bus for Tri-Center Schools for 26 years, retiring from both in 1977. He was a member of Neola Presbyterian Church and Neola American Legion Post #330 for over 60 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years; parents; sisters, Mildred, Viola, Ruth, Ethel; brothers, Kenneth, Robert and Elmer. Ray is survived by two sons, Gary (Phyllis), Terry (Jan); 8 grandchildren, Kim Gess (Troy Lorenz), Kristen Wagoner (Chad Heinrich), Cathy Walton (Scott), Tony Mauer (Katie), Nikki Myers (Andy), Brian Mauer (Thu), Craig Mauer (Melanie), Eric Mauer (Heather); 18 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, family will not be present for visitation. Private family funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, with private family visitation the hour prior. The private family funeral service will be live streamed via Facebook Live on the Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial at Neola Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Neola Presbyterian Church, Neola Fire and Rescue or Minden Fire and Rescue or Neola American Legion Post #330.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
