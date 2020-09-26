Maxwell, Kathy

Kathy Lynn Maxwell, November 4, 1950 to September 3, 2020. Kathy Lynn Maxwell of Council Bluffs, IA. Loving mother of Paige Maxwell. Celebration of Life Saturday October 3 at 3rd base bar, 800 N. 8th St. from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorials directed to Paige.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.