Maynard, Jeffrey

Jeffrey Austin Maynard age 34, passed away September 19, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Born on June 6, 1986 in Council Bluffs to Stanley G. Maynard Jr and Cindy (Croson) Maynard and attended school at Lewis Central before graduating from Abraham Lincoln. Jeffrey proudly served his country in the US Army Airborne Division commonly known as Jump School receiving Army Service Ribbon and Parachutist Badge. He is preceded in death by his father Stanley, brother Justin, grandparents Cleo and Donald Croson Sr. Jeffrey is survived by his son Stanley Maynard and Stanley's mother Bojana of Bellevue, Jeffrey's mother Cindy Smedra, and husband James, sister Chloe Kleymann all Omaha, nieces and nephew Kalista, Eliza and Henry and other family members. Visitation Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services Saturday 11 a.m., followed immediately by a luncheon, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Jeffrey will be laid to rest on Monday 3 p.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at the Walnut Hill Cemetery Office for cortege to Cedar Lawn. To view the funeral service streamlined, visit cutleroneill.com, and click on Jeffrey's obituary. Family will direct memorials.