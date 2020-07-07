McCarthy, Rita

Rita N. McCarthy, age 93, passed away July 2, 2020, in Council Bluffs. Rita was born May 19, 1927, in Hartington, Neb., to the late Archie and Anna McGregor. She is also preceded in death by husband, John P. McCarthy, Jr.; and son, Terry. Rita is survived by son, John P. McCarthy III; daughter, Ann McCarthy, and her grandchildren. Rita will be cremated, and due to the Corona virus, services will be held at a later date.
