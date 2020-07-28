McHenry, Arthur

Arthur C. "Art" McHenry, age 68, of Underwood, Iowa, passed away July 26, 2020. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Griffin Pipe. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; sister and infant daughter, Dawn Marie. Art is survived by his wife, Cherlyn McHenry; children, Eric McHenry (Amber) and Lisa Meyerpeter (William); sister, Delores Worthington (Richard); 5 grandchildren. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.