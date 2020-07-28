McHenry, Arthur
McHenry, Arthur

Arthur C. "Art" McHenry, age 68, of Underwood, Iowa, passed away July 26, 2020. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Griffin Pipe. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; sister and infant daughter, Dawn Marie. Art is survived by his wife, Cherlyn McHenry; children, Eric McHenry (Amber) and Lisa Meyerpeter (William); sister, Delores Worthington (Richard); 5 grandchildren. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

