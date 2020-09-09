McIntosh, Dortha

Dortha Lea McIntosh, age 89, of rural Neola, Iowa passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by family. Dortha Lea was preceded in death by her parents Chris and Dollie (Johnsen) Thomsen, three sisters Lucille Meadows, Leora Anderson, and her twin sister Donna Mae Fountain. Dortha Lea is survived by her husband Bernie McIntosh, and her three children and their spouses; Kenny McIntosh (Sandy) of Missouri Valley, Ed McIntosh (Pat) of Beebeetown, and Vicki White (Lin) of Beebeetown. Six Grandchildren Tami McIntosh, Chris McIntosh (Lisa), Dana McIntosh (Mark), Justin McIntosh (Kelly), Sarah Greene (Justin), and Jessica Wiggins (Jeremy) with thirteen Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., with a private family graveside service.
