McKeown, Daniel

Daniel R. McKeown Age 73, passed away September 2, 2020. He was born in Omaha, Neb. on December 29, 1946 to the late LaVerne and Marion (Chapman) McKeown. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Michael McKeown. He is survived by his wife, Judi McKeown; daughter, Kristine Bomgaars; son, Daniel McKeown Jr. (Debra Nicol); grandchildren, Megan Bomgaars, Dylan McKeown, Aubree McKeown, Zander Nicol; sister-in-law, Mary McKeown; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is Wednesday, cortege will leave from the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go to the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
