Mary Louise (Wagner) Mefferd, the daughter of George Owen Wagner and Lucy Jane (Wood) Wagner, was born June 20, 1941. There were nine children in the family with four brothers, Lee Roy, Darrel, Duane, and Allen; and five sisters, Betty, Eva, Dorothy, Mary, and Carol Jean. Mary was united in marriage to her husband and life partner for more than 59 years, Leslie Andrew Mefferd. The couple was blessed with three children including son, Michael, and two daughters, Odelia, and Phyllis. Following their marriage, Mary and Les lived in Avoca, Iowa. From Avoca they moved to LaVista, Neb., and then to Council Bluffs. Les decided to start a business, Mefferd Trucking & Exc. Mary would work for the business serving as a bookkeeper and secretary, of which she did an awesome job. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She made sure to send a large container of ice water with Les each morning and would often take a homemade lunch to the work site. She was a great cook and made delicious homemade bread and rolls! Mary made her family her priority. She enjoyed sewing and when the girls where young she handmade clothes for them, loved to bake and was content to be a housewife. She had a kind heart and took many neighborhood friends and family to their jobs. In her older years she had some famous one liners such as: It's better than nothing, You can't beat that, I don't want to put you out, and I have loved you for a long time. She also liked singing "In 1814 we took a little trip." and "Happy Birthday to you, you belong in a Zoo." Mary was well loved and will be greatly missed. Memorial service is Friday, July 3, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with a visitation during the hour prior to the service. The family will direct memorials.
