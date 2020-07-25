Mercer, James
Mercer, James

James A. Mercer, age 75, was born April 24, 1945, in Omaha, Neb. He passed away July 23, 2020, in Council Bluffs. James is survived by his wife, Cynthia Mercer; children, Rhonda (David) Castagna, Michael Mercer, Alan Mercer; his grandchildren, Andy and Nichole; his four great-grandchildren; his sister, Debbie Mercer; brother, Richard Mercer; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded by his parents; one brother, two sisters; and a nephew. Visitation, 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private graveside service, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

