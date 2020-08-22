Mescher, Ann

Ann T. Mescher, age 60, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 20, 2020, at her home after a long illness. Ann was born on June 17, 1960, in Council Bluffs to Dwight and Gloria (Kertell) McClure. She was united in marriage to Steve Mescher on April 28, 1979. Ann dearly loved her two sons; two daughters-in-law; her 11 grandchildren; and all her family members. She cherished family time together especially on holidays and was devoted to her parents. Ann worked for the Lincoln, Nebraska Public Schools as well as the Council Bluffs Public Schools until her retirement in 2010. She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight McClure and brother, Dwight McClure, Jr. Ann is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steve Mescher; sons, Randy (Jamie) Mescher, Joe (Lacey) Mescher; grandchildren, Ava, Haylee, Zoey, Ella, Jackson, Grace, Sophia, Savanna, Reese, Avery and Sidney; mother, Gloria McClure; brothers, Dan (Laurel) McClure, Doug (Sharon) McClure, Seb McClure; sister, Mary Stokes, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Everystep Hospice.
