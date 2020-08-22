 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mescher, Ann
0 entries

Mescher, Ann

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Ann T. Mescher, age 60, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 20, 2020, at her home after a long illness. Ann was born on June 17, 1960, in Council Bluffs to Dwight and Gloria (Kertell) McClure. She was united in marriage to Steve Mescher on April 28, 1979. Ann dearly loved her two sons; two daughters-in-law; her 11 grandchildren; and all her family members. She cherished family time together especially on holidays and was devoted to her parents. Ann worked for the Lincoln, Nebraska Public Schools as well as the Council Bluffs Public Schools until her retirement in 2010. She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight McClure and brother, Dwight McClure, Jr. Ann is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steve Mescher; sons, Randy (Jamie) Mescher, Joe (Lacey) Mescher; grandchildren, Ava, Haylee, Zoey, Ella, Jackson, Grace, Sophia, Savanna, Reese, Avery and Sidney; mother, Gloria McClure; brothers, Dan (Laurel) McClure, Doug (Sharon) McClure, Seb McClure; sister, Mary Stokes, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Everystep Hospice.

+1 
Mescher, Ann
+1 
Mescher, Ann
To plant a tree in memory of Ann Mescher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert