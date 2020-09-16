Meyer, Stanley "Pug"

Stanley E. "Pug" Meyer, age 94, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 14, 2020 at Midlands Living Center. Stan was born April 18, 1926 in Logan, Iowa to the late Fred and Alma (Basch) Meyer. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1944 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Stan married Jessie Wood on December 18, 1946. They were blessed with seven children. Stan worked for Robert's Dairy for 19 years and Future Foam for 15 years retiring in 1991. The Meyer family spent 40 wonderful years summering on Lake Buchanan in Otter Tail, Minnesota. Stan was a member of American Legion Post #2 and VFW Post #737. In addition to his parents, Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Meyer in 2011; sons, Clifford, Richard "Rick", Marty and Rodney Meyer; brother, Darrell "Keith" Meyer; sisters, Maxine Gibbs and Barbara Kahl. Stan is survived by his daughter, Connie (Dave) Eledge of Council Bluffs; sons, Monty (Cindy) Meyer of Carter Lake, IA, Douglas (Katie) Meyer of Jackson, CA; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the American Legion Post #2. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions. In accordance with COVID-19, the family requests masks be worn.
